images

EBTV Streaming Video

News

EBTV Wins at the 2015 JAM Video Festival!

More »


On Now

Community Bulletin Board

Next Up

Sports Talk
Join Ken Saroka as he sits down with Supervisor of Athletics Chris Yannazzo to talk about the EBHS Fall 2016 Sports Season.
Wed, 04 Jan 2017 17:00:00

How Do I?

Thanks to our Sponsors!

image EBTV is available on Comcast Channel 26 and Verizon FIOS Channels 37 & 38.

East Brunswick Public Library
2 Jean Walling Civic Center
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
tel: 732.390.6950

© East Brunswick Public Library.
All rights reserved.